The biggest splash of the 2020-21 NBA season has already been made. After nine decorated seasons with the Rockets, James Harden was shipped to a new city. Houston loaded up on future assets in a massive four-team deal that sent the 2018 MVP to Brooklyn, joining forces with Kyrie Irving and former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

As expected, Harden is thriving in his new home. The Beard debuted with back-to-back 30-point efforts, including a triple-double in his first game. Nets coach Steve Nash’s squad has won its past four matchups and is narrowly trailing the Lakers as Vegas’ title favorite.

We will not see another star of Harden’s caliber—a year-in, year-out MVP contender—traded before the March 25 deadline. But there are high-level players in the rumor mill, players who could well impact the title picture.

Last year’s deadline led to D’Angelo Russell, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Drummond, Clint Capela, and other big names changing jerseys. Who could do the same before this year’s deadline? Let’s run through it.

[Ed.’s note: All stats and standings heading into Friday night’s games.]