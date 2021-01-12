The Brooklyn Nets may be without Kyrie Irving for the foreseeable future, after video emerged of him at a maskless birthday gathering.

Irving's sister and father both had birthdays this week.

And while the NBA is no longer in a bubble, evidence of a maskless gathering could still lead to trouble for Irving under current league protocols. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA is investigating the videos.

The latest Irving news led to plenty of reactions from the NBA world, many of which dogged Irving for his casual relationship with playing in recent weeks.