The Washington Football Team wasn't given much of a chance against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Saturday night's NFC wild-card game. That was especially true with the unproven Taylor Heinicke under center.

The 27-year-old quarterback was playing in place of the injured Alex Smith, and while he wasn't able to lead his team to victory, he performed a lot better than people expected. One play in particular—in which he evaded a sack and stretched out into the end zone for a touchdown—turned heads.

Though Washington ultimately lost, Heinicke was showered with praise from his peers for what was a gutsy performance.

And while the Heinicke lovefest was strong in some corners of the internet, other corners unearthed his pro-Trump political views, and well, you can guess how that turned out.

The excerpts you see above originated from an August 2020 piece examining Heinicke's long history of supporting Trump, and his questionable stance on the protests over social injustice that swept the nation last year. Once people online caught wind of Heinicke's particular views, the honeymoon for some, was over.