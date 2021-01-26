On this week's loaded Tuesday episode, Chopz, Adam, and Zion start the show with a tribute to Kobe Bryant on the one-year anniversary of his death before jumping into some talk about the NFL Championship Sunday games. They're then joined by All-NBA Lakers forward Anthony Davis to talk about the Lakers, winning a title, LeBron James stories, and much more. The episode wraps with Chopz and Adam talking to WWE Superstar Sasha Banks about her dominance, The Mandalorian, legacy of the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, being cousins with Snoop Dogg, and much more.