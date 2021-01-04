The 2021 NFL Draft is coming into focus for more teams each week. The regular-season concluded on Sunday and the top 18 picks are set in order based on record and strength of schedule. The rest will be finalized as we progress through the playoffs.

The abridged college football season surely makes predicting the draft an even more challenging affair but we're here for it. We'll have several mock drafts throughout the offseason and update the latest rumors and fits as we learn more information and teams make moves prior to the draft. One signing, trade, or veteran cut can immediately change a team's needs. Most assumed the Jets would be picking No. 1 overall, but the NFL season was as wild as ever and the Jaguars landed that spot. There's plenty of potential first round talent out there and as always, plenty of needy teams.

We're using the draft order at Tankathon for our mock draft, but the first 18 spots are locked. If your team missed the playoffs, get a jump on the 2021 season and see where your squad can improve going forward.