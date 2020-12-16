Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters appears to have spit at Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry during this week's game on Monday Night Football. In a video circulating online, Peters can be seen spitting as Landry walks away during the heated contest.

Belief that Peters intentionally spit at the Browns' star is understandable. The two teams are division rivals that may well meet each other in the playoffs, and Peters repeatedly referred to Landry as "homegirl" in a video taken after the game.

Fans debated Peters' intent and whether the move should result in fines or suspension.

Neither player has commented publicly on the incident.