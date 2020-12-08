Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir's Champions League game was suspended Tuesday, after one of the officials was accused of making racist remarks toward a member of the Turkish team's coaching staff.

According to the Independent, players from both clubs walked off the field mid-way through the first half in what appeared to be an act of protest. Video from the game shows Basaksehir's substitute forward Demba Ba confronting the fourth official on the sidelines, questioning why he referred to their assistant manager, Pierre Webo, as "this Black guy."

"You never this say 'This white guy.' You say 'This guy,'" Ba is heard saying. "So why when you mention—listen to me. So why when you mention a Black guy [do] you have to say 'This Black guy'?"

This story is being updated.