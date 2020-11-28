The Denver Broncos will reportedly have zero quarterbacks when they head into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the news Saturday night, just hours after the Broncos' QBs were dismissed from practice due to coronavirus concerns. The publication previously reported that Drew Lock and Brett Rypien, as well as practice squad QB Blake Bortles were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they were exposed to backup QB Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

"None were wearing masks at the time of exposure," a source told Schefter about the Broncos QBs.

Sources also say the Broncos have no intention of forfeiting Sunday's game.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Jerry Davarus Jeudy jokingly suggested they would step up and fill the QB position this Sunday.

However, 9 News' Mike Klis reports third-string running back Royce Freeman may be the starting QB against the Saints.

Stay tuned as more information about Sunday's game becomes available.