Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after sucker punching defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, not once, but twice. Watch the video below.

It appears that Wims tried to snatch Gardner-Johnson's chain before throwing hands. Prior to the scuffle, Gardner-Johnson stuck his finger in the face of Anthony Miller, quite possibly provoking Wims' response.

This isn't the first time that Gardner-Johnson has gotten under the skin of a Bears wide receiver. Last season, Allen Robinson III got into it with him after the two were jawing at one another. What exactly was said is unknown, but perhaps it provoked today's altercation.

Gardner-Johnson also mocked the 5-foot-6 frame of Bears running back Tarik Cohen in a game last season.

Gardner-Johnson clearly knows how to piss people off, and sometimes, it can be his own teammates. Remember, the fight during practice that resulted in Saints star wideout Michael Thomas receiving a one-game suspension involved Garder-Johnson.

Despite all the potential clues, people were still trying to figure out why exactly Wims threw a punch, especially at someone wearing a helmet.