In 2019, All Elite Wrestling came along with one goal in mind: to shake up the wrestling business. For years the industry was split heavily between one dominant, mainstream product and a plethora of indie promotions where wrestlers would grind it out in front of small audiences. But AEW proposed something novel: what if there was more than one big show? What if there was more than one way to present wrestling? What if jaded fans were clamoring for something different?

From the get-go, AEW had the star power to make things happen. Using the wattage of established names like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, alongside lesser-known stalwarts like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, AEW got off to a strong start. Before long, AEW wasn’t just hyping up Pay Per Views. It was also bringing wrestling back to TNT, with a weekly two-hour show called AEW Dynamite.

A little over a year ago, the first episode of AEW Dynamite aired, and since then it’s been a breath of fresh air week in and week out. As Cody Rhodes himself says when asked about living up to the expectations of the show’s first year: “I give us an A on the report card. The brand is growing, the fanbase is growing, and that’s the greatest indicator you can have.”

Indeed, new stars have been made, TNT's promoted different styles of wrestling to national audiences, and pro wrestling has been allowed to be many different things across AEW Dynamite’s two hours. To celebrate that record of innovation and excitement, Complex is excited to count down the Top 10 Moments from AEW Dynamite’s first year.