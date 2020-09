On this week's Tuesday podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion start the show with a friendly wager on the Indians vs. Yankees series before breaking down the Lakers vs. Heat NBA Finals matchup. Later in the show, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joins the crew to talk about life in the WWE, his current run as champion, working with Paul Heyman, his recent heel turn, his WWE Mt. Rushmore, and some dream matches that he has in mind against The Rock and CM Punk.