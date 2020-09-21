New England Patriots running back James White's parents were involved in a car crash Sunday. killing his father and injuring his mother, Fox Sports' Andy Slater reported, Sunday.

White's father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department. his mother is currently in critical condition.

Players around the league, including some of White's former teammates and Russell Wilson, who will be playing against the Patriots tonight, sent their condolences and prayers on social media.

White was listed as inactive after being informed about the incident.