Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught on a live mic blurting out a homophobic slur during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

While we will not spell out exactly what he said, here are a few takeaways from Brennaman’s comment: 1) It’s not one of these "maybe we misinterpreted what was said" moments. You can't miss it, and it's as clear as day; 2) This guy really said the word with conviction, which eliminates the well-worn slip of the tongue excuse.

Brennamann joined his father Marty in the broadcasting studio for the Reds in 2006. That same year, he also served as lead play-by-play announcer for FOX's coverage of the Bowl Championship Series. He has also intermittently called NFL games. With all this broadcast experience under his belt, why would Brennamann not always remember one of the most important rules in the profession?

Shortly after footage of Brennamann saying the slur surfaced online, people took to social media to call for his firing.

Thom Brennaman should never call another baseball game again and I don’t think there’s a lot of room for discussion here — Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) August 19, 2020

I was one of the few who actually didn’t mind Thom Brennaman but what he said tonight was so nasty, so unacceptable to the LGBTQ community that he needs to be fired NOW. Absolutely no excuse for anyone to think or speak that way — Lorie Terry (@redsgirlterry) August 19, 2020

Later in the game, Brennaman apologized, also while on air, saying that he was "deeply ashamed" for the slur. He was then pulled from announcing.

Holy shit. He stopped mid-apology to call a homer and then got pulled off the air. pic.twitter.com/NJXAo3z9Py — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) August 20, 2020