Talk about a flex. Drake just dropped his brand new song and music video title "Laugh Now Cry Later," which was filmed entirely at Nike HQ in Oregon. The song features Lil Durk and will be featured on Drake's next album, Certified Lover Boy. Of course, you knew Drake wasn't going to shy away from the moment, and if shooting the entire video at the Nike HQ wasn't enough, he went out and got Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch to star in the video alongside him. Drake curse be damned, that's some serious star power.

From KD blocking Drake's jumper to Marshawn laying Drizzy out on the field, the cameos are well-timed and a nice touch to the visuals. We'll surely find out more in the coming days how all of this came together, but for now, it's time to rank the sports cameos in the video. Because why not? Let's go.

6. Drake's Underwater Boxing

This is just pretty random. Good for Drake, though. Boxing is hard as is. Doing it underwater is no easy task. He's ready for action.

5. The Treadmill Workout

This is something. It's always good to get some cardio in, but Drake is going extra far with this mask. However, we should all wear masks right now, so this is a good message. Bravo, Drizzy.

4. The LeBron Draft Suit

This isn't a cameo per se, but a nice reference to LeBron's epic all white suit from draft day in 2003. Drake is getting really good with the Easter eggs in these videos.

3. Kevin Durant

It's been way too long since we've seen Kevin Durant on a basketball court. In fact, we haven't seen it since he was playing against Drake's Raptors in the NBA Finals. So yes, even though this was just a music video, it was good to see KD out on the court blocking Drake's shot and dunking on him. A welcomed sight.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.

This appearance isn't much of a surprise. Odell and Drake have been friends for years and have often praised each other. A few things to note about Odell's appearance. He's got a rocket arm for a guy who doesn't play QB. Also, Drake's route running could use some work. This clip is surely going to be a meme come NFL season. But Drake is used to getting meme'd at this point, so nothing new.

1. Marshawn Lynch

Who else could be No. 1? This is a perfect Marshawn Lynch appearance. He not only laid Drake out but dropped some expert Marshawn knowledge that we've come to expect over the years. Simply perfect.