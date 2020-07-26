Following an investigation that the NBA held after L.A. Clippers guard Lou Williams was seen pictured at an Atlanta gentleman's club on Thursday night, Williams confirmed that he was there for a short period of time while outside of the bubble on a sanctioned leave.

The NBA was investigating Williams because of a picture that rapper Jack Harlow posted of the two together at the club, which he later deleted and said that it wasn't recent.

Following these reports coming out, Jack Harlow also tweeted #ClippersNation.

It is still unclear what consequences that Williams might face for going to the club while being away from the bubble. He will be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days after leaving the bubble.