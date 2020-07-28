On this week's stacked Load Management podcast, the guys talk about Lou Williams leaving the bubble for some Magic City wings, MLB madness, and more. They're then joined by Lakers guard Alex Caruso to talk about his social media star power, playing with LeBron, who his MVP is, Texas A&M with Johnny Manziel, and much more. Later, first-round NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa checks in with the guys to chat about life as an NFL QB, playing Call of Duty' with former Bama teammate Jerry Jeudy, Brian Flores, if he'll ever go to Rick Ross' house, and more.