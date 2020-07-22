The NBA has teamed up with the multi-talented Issa Rae, for a new campaign that puts this unique season into perspective.

The campaign, which launched on Wednesday, is called "Whole New Game" and is timed to the 2019-2020 NBA Restart, which is set to tip-off next week. Through the spot, called "It's a Whole New Game," the NBA is hoping to reconnect fans with a game that will look very different due to the coronavirus pandemic. \

The commercial takes place in an empty arena, where Rae recalls some action-packed moments of this past season, and even inserts herself into the action. And while the game itself will be the same, Rae reminds fans that the next time we watch NBA basketball, there'll be a bit of a twist.

"It's the game you love like you've never seen it before," Rae says in the clip. "22 teams all in one place ready to make history. This isn't the same NBA, it's a whole new game. But I think we can all agree, we're glad it's back.

The #WholeNewGame campaign will also feature three other spots which will launch throughout the season, airing on TV, digital, and social platforms along with being integrated into the NBA's Orlando campus.

The NBA resumes on July 30 on TNT with a doubleheader featuring the Utah Jazz vs. the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Clippers vs. the Lakers at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch Issa Rae and the NBA's "It’s a Whole New Game" spot up top.