On this week's Load Management podcast, Adam and Chopz start the show by sharing some personal details about themselves before inviting Zion in to talk about the NBA's return, Kyrie Irving's stand for what he believes in, the Mark McGwire/Sammy Sosa 30 For 30 doc, and more. The guys then welcome in NFL MVP Lamar Jackson to talk about him being the 2021 EA Madden cover star, who is better in the game between him and Michael Vick, the Drake and Madden curses, how he deals with haters, and much more. To wrap the show, Adam and Chopz talk to two-time World Cup winner Christen Press about her rɘ—inc company, what it's like to win to dominate on the biggest stage, and much more.