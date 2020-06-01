UPDATED 6/1, 7:45 p.m. ET: Shortly after Mayweather offered his support, TMZ reported that the family of George Floyd accepted the boxer's offer to cover funeral expenses.

See original story below.

Floyd Mayweather has been moved to offer to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd's services.

TMZ Sports confirmed that the boxer has said he is willing to pay for Floyd's multiple homegoing services. According to TMZ, Floyd will have a service in his hometown of Houston, Minnesota (where he was living at the time of his death), Charlotte, and another location that has yet to be revealed.

Hollywood Unlocked first reported the story. Per the site, Mayweather felt like covering the cost after learning that the CEO of his Money Team music label, Anzel Jennings, was a childhood friend of Floyd's. Mayweather also let it be known that he was upset about the third degree manslaughter charge officer Derek Chauvin received for killing Floyd.

"Mayweather shared that he was distraught after learning the minimal charge former officer Chauvin received for killing George," the site reported. "He told [Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee] that he was in a group chat with Anzel Jennings, the CEO of TMT music label, who shared that he actually grew up with George in Houston. Following their conversion, Jennings reached out to the family on Mayweather’s behalf."

At this point, it is unclear if Floyd's family will accept Mayweather's support. But the boxer made it clear that the offer is him "just doing what he feels is right in his heart."