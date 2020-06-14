Baker Mayfield shared a video on Instagram Saturday, showing Cleveland Browns fans the type of work he's been putting in behind-the-scenes in preparation for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

Nothing out of the ordinary. Even his Browns teammates Odell Beckham, Jr. posted the same type of video on his Instagram earlier today. But there was something noticeably different in Mayfield's video. He was wearing a black shirt with the words, "I Can't Breathe," emblazoned across the chest. The phrase has sadly been uttered by Eric Garner and George Floyd, moments before they were killed by a police officer.

Eventually, someone posed the question that was on everyone's mind. This one was delivered in its own unique way, reading, "Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season."

"Pull your head out. I absolutely am," Mayfield responded.

As word of Mayfield's reply got around, he decided to further explain the reasoning behind his choice on his Stories.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who attended a peaceful protest last week, said that he's forming a leadership council, which will consist of a select group of players, before coming to the rest of the team as they devise a plan on what they will do together for the anthem.

"I want to make sure when we get together, that's one of many issues we need to talk about in this movement, if you will," Stefanski said. "That's something that I promise you we will spend as much time as necessary as an organization listening to each other, understanding each other and then we will make a decision together. I hesitate to say because I want to make sure that I am sitting with our guys on things like that."