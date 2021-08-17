The Dunks just don’t stop. To be more specific, there are actually five new pairs of Nike Dunks to choose from this week.

Along with the Dunk High 1985 and a Dunk Low covered in camouflage patterns, there are a handful of other great collabs to consider this week. Aleali May is releasing an Air Jordan 14 Low with jade details inspired by her upbringing, Bad Bunny is dropping his latest Adidas Forum Buckle Low just in time for back-to-school season, and Kith is celebrating its new store in Hawaii with a special Air Force 1.

Take a detailed look at all of these pairs and more of this week’s best sneaker releases below.