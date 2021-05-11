A new spin on a classic Air Jordan 1, the latest from Pharrell, and a colorful pack from Saucony highlight this week of sneaker releases.

The drops kick off on Wednesday when Jimmy Gorecki’s latest Vans collabs arrives online. The “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 KO also makes its return. On Thursday, the Slam Jam x New Balance 991 gets a wider release. It will be followed up on Friday by the “Aqua” Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, “Green Toe” Reebok Question Low, “Grey Day” pack from New Balance, and “Wings” Air Jordan 5 Low. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “Shadow 2.0” Air Jordan 1 and “Astrotrail” collection from Saucony.

Check out a complete guide to this week’s best sneaker releases below.