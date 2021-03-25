Just in case you can’t cop the kicks you want this Air Max Day, Toronto’s Shoobox has you covered. The sneaker accessory brand is dropping a limited-edition candle designed to smell just like a pair of fresh-out-the-box sneakers.

Inspired by Nike’s Air Max 1, these hand-poured candles feature scents of leather, bergamot, and tobacco, instantly eliciting the thrill of procuring a brand new pair of coveted creps.

“I wanted to recreate that moment of opening a new box of sneakers. Replicate the scent that only sneakerheads would understand,” says Shoobox founder Jeoff Aguiar.

In honour of the launch year of the Air Max 1, the candles are limited to a run of just 87. They’ll be released on Friday, March 26th at 3:26 p.m. ET.

“The design of the Air Max 1 was a game changer for sneakers—it revolutionized the industry. I wanted to capture the design elements in a candle to pay tribute,” says Aguiar.

Comprised of 12 ounces of buttery soy wax, the candle boasts a 40-hour burn time. So you can relive that “got ‘em” feeling again and again.

Buy the Shoobox 3.26 Candle here.