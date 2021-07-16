Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by CLOT co-owner, rapper, and actor Edison Chen to talk about the impact of sneaker culture in China, re-releasing the Air Max 1s he gave to Kanye West, and his thoughts on sneaker resellers.

If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.

Apple

Spotify