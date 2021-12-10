Vik



How do you guys go about sifting through legit sneakers and the ones that aren’t authentic?

There are different people doing different roles. We check them for quality control alongside the pictures, condition, size, box, stuff like that. Some boxes don’t even get past this stage. We have several checkpoints which we know ourselves having studied so many shoes. Certain shoes have a certain smell, too.

How did you first get into shoes and sneakers?

I would literally go on eBay back in the day and just stare at sneakers. I got obsessed with them just by looking on eBay and trawling through all the different types. I’m originally from Lithuania, so the access we had to the variety of shoes we have here today was impossible. I actually think a lot of the sneakers I was after didn’t even ship to Lithuania. I didn’t have a chance of copping any of the shoes I actually wanted back then. But then I moved to London and started looking into sneakers some more, checking out exclusive releases and whatever, and realised I really want to get into it. I started getting put on to raffles and then going on to resell stuff. Every release I would just follow up and get more and more into it.

How did you become an Authenticator?

I only had part-time work going for me before this job, but when I saw this pop up as a vacancy, I knew I had to apply. I managed to get invited to train, met the team, and it was actually just so nice from day one. You’re with likeminded people here, and that’s what makes it so good to work here. Before we even started the whole programme, we were trained by the team from SneakerCon in the States. They showed us the ropes until we got to a level where we were comfortable with the whole process. When you’re sorting through hundreds of shoes a day, you’ve naturally got to be really into them. We’ve got so many people working in different areas and on different brands, so we often all come together when a mad rare release comes in and all observe it and talk about it as a team.

Do you wear your grails out or do you only collect them?

I’m definitely more of a collector. I’ve got like 12-15 pairs, but there are people here who have got like 50 or 60. I like building up my collection and growing it then wearing some of the more low-key ones. But if you’re a proper sneakerhead, you should wear your grails out. I treat it more as a business: if I paid £150 for a pair of shoes that I can sell for £1,500, I will keep them and sell them when the time’s right, as I’m not that rich. One day, I definitely want a pair of the Macklemore Jordan 6s. We were just watching a Sneaker Shopping with Ed Sheeran, actually—he was given a pair by him personally, but it wasn’t really a big deal for him. He also fell in a pool wearing a pair of Red Octobers. I think that’s a good attitude to have with wearing sneakers out!