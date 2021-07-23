The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts sit down with Chris Vidal, one of the original employees at Flight Club and an outspoken figure in the New York City sneaker scene, to trade stories past and present. Vidal contrasts the sneaker resell world of then vs. now, remembers selling the “Justin Bieber” sneakers at Supra, relives pulling out a fake gun during his tenure at Alife, and talks about helping out David Beckham at the same store. A longtime collector, Vidal also breaks down his history with rare shoes like the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 and the PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1, and even shows off his SNKRS purchase history. Meanwhile, Welty takes it back to show and tell, Brendan reveals his skincare mistakes, and Joe gets the details on Space Jam 2.