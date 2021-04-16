The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys speak to Andre Ljustina aka Croatian Style. Andre shares his story of how a game of pop-a-shot basketball leads to his lifelong passion for sneakers. It’s a passion that he has cultivated into becoming not only one of the biggest sneaker collectors around, but also a celebrity plug for stars from all walks of life, from Beyonce and Jay Z to Travis Scott to Mark McGwire and the late DJ AM.
