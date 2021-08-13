After getting a preview of an upcoming “Monogram” Pack, Casablanca and New Balance have another sneaker project cooking up in 2021, but this time on a brand new silhouette.

Previewed by the fashion label’s art director Steve Grimes ahead of its digital Fall/Winter 2021 “Grand Prix” show is the previously unseen XC-72. The lifestyle shoe, reportedly also designed by 327 visionary Charlotte Lee, wears the familiar orange and green scheme used on the first set of Casablanca x New Balance 327 styles, but is coupled with white leather and grey suede overlays. A large ‘N’ branding appears at the midfoot, while co-branding is applied to the tongue. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a green outsole.

As of now, release details on the Casablanca x New Balance XC-72 have yet to be announced, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

UPDATE (08/13): Following a brief look at the Fall/Winter 2021 “Grand Prix” fashion show in January, Casablanca shares another teaser of its forthcoming New Balance XC-72 collab dressed in a new red and yellow colorway.

Charaf Tajer (Casablanca’s creative director) and Steve Grimes said, “From when we first started working on the collaboration, we dubbed it the ‘sports car for your feet’ as it evokes that feeling of when you first saw a luxury car as a child, you knew it was a car. But it was different to any car you’d seen before, it’s a feeling, a sense of wonder, designed to perform, designed to be special.”

The global launch for all retailing partners will take place on Aug. 28, with CasablancaParis.com receiving it a day early on Aug. 27.

Image courtesy of New Balance