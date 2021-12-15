As the days get shorter, once again it is time to swap out the shorts and T-shirts for jeans, hoodies, and your reliable puffer jacket. With “can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressing” season coming in full effect, this also means you may want to replace some of your coveted sneakers for more utilitarian footwear built to tolerate adverse weather conditions. The last thing you want to do is be caught in a snowstorm wearing University Blue Air Jordan 4s, so you gotta be prepared if you aren’t already.

Choosing the right pair of shoes to battle the elements can be difficult. If you have some hesitancy selecting a pair of sneakers that can be worn in, beat up, and still look good after the winter wear and tear, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of options for your winter rotation. These are The 10 Best Sneakers to Beat Up This Winter.