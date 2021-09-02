Having previously tag-teamed with GEL-Kayano Trainer back in 2015, streetwear stalwarts A BATHING APE have reunited with ASICS for a sneaker that pays homage to Japanese design.

Crafted in a woodland camo upper — predominantly constructed from mesh — the Gel 1090 combines orange accents via the ASICS tiger stripe, ASICS branding, and additional tiger claw markings just above the midsole.

The orange hues are continued across the medial side of the shoe, which features BAPE’s tiger shark motif and signature print. Finally, more logos appear in yellow on the tongue and heel, while the insoles are marked with red-colored BAPE and ASICS signage.

Cop the BAPE X ASICS Gel 1090 now via BAPE’s flagship stores and BAPE web stores.