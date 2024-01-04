Travis Scott Gives Fan Unreleased Collab: 'Don't Sell My Shoes'

Travis Scott is once again in a giving mood. After giving away his "Utopia" Air Jordan 1 Low last year that made its way to the auction block last month, the Houston rapper offered up his unreleased Nike collab to a lucky fan.

During the Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour in Chicago yesterday, Travis performed the song "Lost Forever" with an attendee, and clips from the concert show that the rapper gave the fan his unreleased Nike Sharkidon collab straight off of his feet. After that gesture, Travis instructed the fan not to sell the sneakers, saying that they're his favorite pair, a moment was captured in the tweet below.)