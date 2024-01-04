Travis Scott Gives Fan Unreleased Collab: 'Don't Sell My Shoes'

Travis Scott is once again in a giving mood. After giving away his "Utopia" Air Jordan 1 Low last year that made its way to the auction block last month, the Houston rapper offered up his unreleased Nike collab to a lucky fan.
During the Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour in Chicago yesterday, Travis performed the song "Lost Forever" with an attendee, and clips from the concert show that the rapper gave the fan his unreleased Nike Sharkidon collab straight off of his feet. After that gesture, Travis instructed the fan not to sell the sneakers, saying that they're his favorite pair, a moment was captured in the tweet below.)
The Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon is not to be confused with the rapper's upcoming Jordan Brand sneaker, despite its similarities like the "Cactus Jack" branding and the strap at the forefoot. This model is also reportedly inspired by the classic Nike Air Zoom Spiridon silhouette and was first previewed by Travis in October 2023.
For the average person who's looking to get their hands on the Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon, the sneaker is currently rumored to launch sometime this summer.