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Official Look at the Paris Saint-Germain x Nike KD 6

The PSG x Nike KD 6 is slated to release in September.

PSG x Nike KD 6
The PSG x Nike KD 6 is expected to drop in September. Via Nike/Sneakermarketro

It’s been over a year since Kevin Durant acquired a minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain, and now the two entities are coming together in the form of an upcoming Nike KD 6 colorway.

Official product images of the Paris Saint-Germain x Nike KD 6 (style code: IU0593-001) have emerged. This upcoming iteration of KD’s sixth signature shoe features a soccer cleat-esque design, particularly on the medial side, resembling the Total 90. PSG branding is scattered throughout the sneaker, including on the tongue, the insoles, along with “Paris” printed next to the aglets of the shoelaces. PSG’s navy and red team colors appear on the midsole, with the exposed Air unit on the heel.

According to Sneakermarketro, this PSG x Nike KD 6 is slated to drop on Sept. 18 at Nike.com and at select retailers for $135. Check back soon for official updates.

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