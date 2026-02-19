New Balance has unveiled its new Made in USA collection, with the releases coinciding with the upcoming 2026 spring and summer seasons.

The upcoming New Balance Made in USA S/S 2026 range will hit retailers in six drops from February to June, starting with two olive-colored 990v4s and the 992 arriving on Feb. 26. The second and third drops are coming in March and feature a purple 993 and a white, royal, and purple 992, respectively. For April, there’s a vibrant 1300 and 992 colorway on deck for drop 4, while June will tone things down for drop 5 with the grey-colored 992 and 1300. The final release will arrive in late June with a vibrant 990v4 for drop 6.