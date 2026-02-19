Sneakers

New Balance's Next Made in USA Collection Debuts This Month

Here's a detailed look at the 2026 S/S New Balance Made in USA collection.

New Balance Made in USA 2026 Spring/Summer
The New Balance Made in USA 2026 Spring/Summer collection debuts this month. Via New Balance

New Balance has unveiled its new Made in USA collection, with the releases coinciding with the upcoming 2026 spring and summer seasons.

The upcoming New Balance Made in USA S/S 2026 range will hit retailers in six drops from February to June, starting with two olive-colored 990v4s and the 992 arriving on Feb. 26. The second and third drops are coming in March and feature a purple 993 and a white, royal, and purple 992, respectively. For April, there’s a vibrant 1300 and 992 colorway on deck for drop 4, while June will tone things down for drop 5 with the grey-colored 992 and 1300. The final release will arrive in late June with a vibrant 990v4 for drop 6.

Each of the styles for the New Balance Made in USA 2026 Spring/Summer collection will be available at Newbalance.com, and at New Balance stockists. The sneakers will retail from $185 to $220.

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