Jordan Brand Opens First World Of Flight Store in China

Jordan Brand has brought its World of Flight retail concept to China, with the opening of its new store in Beijing.
The latest Jordan Brand store is located in the busy Chaoyang District of Beijing, spanning over 1,000 square meters and featuring four stories. According to the brand, this store was designed to be distinct from the other WOF locations in Milan, Tokyo, and Seoul, as it features details pulled from local architecture. In addition, the brand has also tapped local artists to design several art pieces that will be on display throughout the store.
As to be expected, the store will be stocked with the latest sneakers and apparel from Jordan Brand, including the premium Air Jordan 1 "Wings" collection. The store also offers the opportunity to create custom Jordan pieces via "The Workshop," including hot-stamp embossing, aglet engraving, and apparel patching.
"Jordan Brand has always shared a special relationship with China," Sarah Mensah, the president of Jordan Brand, said. "China’s love for the game of basketball runs deep, and we’re thrilled to open Jordan World of Flight Beijing Sanlitun as our pinnacle expression of basketball culture and Jordan Brand at retail. Jordan World of Flight stores worldwide including Milan, Tokyo and Seoul are being embraced by consumers and we are excited to extend this innovative retail concept to our consumers in China. The unveiling of Jordan World of Flight Beijing Sanlitun is a pivotal moment for Jordan’s global strategy, signaling a new chapter for the Brand's expansion and innovation in China furthering the Brand’s international presence."
The new Jordan WOF Beijing Sanlitun store is now open and is located at 15 North Sanlitun TaiKoo Li.