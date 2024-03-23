Jordan Brand Opens First World Of Flight Store in China

Jordan Brand has brought its World of Flight retail concept to China, with the opening of its new store in Beijing.

The latest Jordan Brand store is located in the busy Chaoyang District of Beijing, spanning over 1,000 square meters and featuring four stories. According to the brand, this store was designed to be distinct from the other WOF locations in Milan, Tokyo, and Seoul, as it features details pulled from local architecture. In addition, the brand has also tapped local artists to design several art pieces that will be on display throughout the store.

As to be expected, the store will be stocked with the latest sneakers and apparel from Jordan Brand, including the premium Air Jordan 1 "Wings" collection. The store also offers the opportunity to create custom Jordan pieces via "The Workshop," including hot-stamp embossing, aglet engraving, and apparel patching.