Invincible and N.Hoolywood's Next New Balance Collab Drops This Week

Japanese fashion label N.Hoolywood and Taiwanese sneaker boutique Invincible have reunited for a three-way collab with New Balance.

For the latest project, the collaborators are releasing an all-grey New Balance 1906U appropriately dubbed "Grey Titan." According to N.Hoolywood and Invincible, this pair represents the "powerful presence and steady strength" of a Titan. The sneaker is equipped with a combination of textile mesh, leather and suede on the upper, while co-branding appears on the tongue tag.

N.Hoolywood and Invincible have collaborated on the New Balance 1906 in the past in the form of the 1906R in September 2022.

Readers will be able to cop this "Grey Titan" N.Hoolywood x Invincible x New Balance 190U on July 6 exclusively at Invincible Beijing. A wider release will arrive on July 13 at various Invincible and N.Hoolywood stores.