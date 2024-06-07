Divers Find $1 Million Worth of Nike SB-Stamped Cocaine in Florida

Over 66 pounds were discovered in the Atlantic Ocean.

Jun 07, 2024
Via Facebook
Over two dozen bricks of cocaine marked with Nike SB branding were discovered by scuba divers in South Florida this week.

Sheriffs in Monroe County were notified on Wednesday at around 12:25 p.m. about divers at the Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo finding what they originally thought was trash. As it turned out, there were 25 individually wrapped bricks of cocaine found about 100 feet underwater in the Atlantic Ocean. Samuel Briggs, the U.S. Border Patrol Miami Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent, told NBC 6 South Florida today that the packages contained 66 pounds of cocaine valued at over $1 million. Video of the packages can be seen in the X post below.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the deputies have turned over the suspected drugs to the U.S. Border Patrol and no arrests have been made at the time of writing for the discovery.

𝘾𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙎𝙚𝙖:

Good Samaritan in the Florida Keys discovered a suspicious package floating at sea & notified authorities. U.S. Border Patrol agents seized the package, which contained 66 lbs. of cocaine, valued at over $1 million.#snkrs #florida pic.twitter.com/gWKU0FPmbc

— Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) June 7, 2024
