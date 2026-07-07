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How to Buy the 'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple on Complex

The 'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple is dropping on Complex this week.

'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple
The 'Steel Moonlight' Crocs Ripple releases on Thursday. Via Complex

A new colorway of the Crocs Ripple sneaker is releasing this week and will be available on Complex.

The upcoming “Steel Moonlight” iteration of the Steven Smith-designed silhouette dons a simple two-tone grey color scheme on the upper. The model gets its name from the wave-like design on the side panels and interior, while the brand’s signature Mellow compound is used to create the cushioning of the underfoot.

Thus far, there have been four iterations of the Crocs Ripple, including the original white and blue pair, “Lime Burst,” “Steel Acidity,” and the “Dusty Olive.”

Readers will be able to cop the “Steel Moonlight” Crocs Ripple starting this Thursday, July 9, via Complex for $90.

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