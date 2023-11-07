Aminé Is Only Dropping 503 Pairs of His Next New Balance Collab

After dropping his New Balance 610 "Mooz" in August, Aminé is back with another release, but this one won't be nearly as easy to come by.

Produced in a limited run of just 503 pairs across three colorways, his latest project is the Aminé x New Balance 610S "Mini Mooz." Coming in three colorways (green, yellow, and brown), the shoe uses the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio 610S slip-on as its base but adds details including a gradient effect on the toebox area. The shoes also feature the artist's now-signature banana emblem at the top of the forefoot.

The green and yellow colorways are limited to 100 pairs each and will release in Portland on Nov. 10 and NYC on Nov. 12, respectively, while 303 pairs of the brown version will be available online from clbn.store on Nov. 15.

Retail pricing has not been confirmed, but readers can scroll down for a full look at the sneakers and more details on the release locations.