Aimé Leon Dore's Latest New Balance Collab Is Available Now

Oct 24, 2023
Aimé Leon Dore has a fresh seasonal offering of New Balance collabs that readers can sign up for a chance to purchase now.

Made up of two colorways each of the popular (and Taylor Swift-approved) 550 model and its 650 counterpart, this latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance offering features a new addition to the sneakers in the form of mesh at the tongue, N logo, and heel area.

Both the 550 and 650 come in blue/yellow and green-accented options, with the low-top 550 using vintage-looking cream leather uppers and the 650 using a starker white leather. Each pair includes co-branding on the tongue, heel, and insole, and also come packaged in custom Aimé Leon Dore boxes.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 retails for $130, while the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650 is priced at $165. Sign-ups are open through tomorrow, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Click here to enter.

