We Ran 6.2 Miles Through Milan in the Salomon Aero Glide 4 GRVL—Here’s How it Went

Here’s the thing: if your boss ever asks you if you want to fly to Italy, be dressed head-to-toe in Salomon, and interview people while running a 10K through the streets of Milan, your answer should always be: “Uh, YES.”

That was my exact response when I was asked to cover Salomon’s New Shapers Run for Complex News. And while I wouldn’t say it was a walk in the park (because it was very much a run through one), it was easily one of the best experiences of my life.