First Look At The Nike LeBron 21 'Abalone Pearl'

After officially unveiling the model earlier today, Nike previewed another upcoming colorway of the LeBron 21 at a showcase tonight.

Dubbed "Abalone Pearl," this shoe prominently features a patterned iridescent upper that's intended to mimic the outer shell of an abalone pearl. Blue lands on the tongue, laces, interior lining, and midsole, with white finishing things off on the outsole. LeBron James was spotted wearing a yellow version of this make-up last month.

As of now, Nike hasn't announced a release date for the "Abalone Pearl" LeBron 21. The first colorway is expected to launch on September 28.