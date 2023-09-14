Forget-me-nots Teases Upcoming Jordan Air Ship Collaboration

Forget-me-nots, a women's-centric streetwear shop based in Tokyo, is the next collaborator that's been tapped to rework the resurgent Jordan Air Ship.

The upcoming collaboration was previewed in a short teaser video shared by the retailer on Instagram earlier today. Depicting the theme of "From Bud to Flower," the shoe begins with a fairly basic white leather base, with the bloom coming in the form of details such as unique edging along the collar, grey suede Swoosh branding, and accent hits in the shop's signature light blue.

As of now, this collab is expected to land on September 27 at forgetmenots.jp and select retail partners for $150. Keep an eye out for official release information and imagery in the coming weeks.

Forget-me-nots x Jordan Air Ship

Release Date: 09/27/23

Price: $150