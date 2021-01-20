Today marked a momentous occasion in American history as Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris were sworn in to become the 46th President and Vice President of the United States of America, respectively. The ceremonious inauguration brought together many of the country's top elected officials along with family members of the newly-elected Presidents to the U.S. Capitol but as the event went on, some of the social media attention centered around a pair of sneakers spotted on one of the guests in attendance.

A mystery man in attendance was seen wearing the coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1 High, the collaborative style that released in extremely limited quantities last year and is currently reselling for over $10,000 on the secondary marketplace. This sighting prompted sneaker fans to flock to social media in hopes of identifying the individual who has now been confirmed to be Nikolas Ajagu, the partner of Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena.

Ajagu rocking the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High at the inauguration generated close to 30,000 tweets at the time of publication and took over the top trending topic on Twitter in the U.S. for a brief period in time, so we've decided to round up some of the best reactions of the sighting.

Harris' friends and family weren't the only one wearing sneakers at the event as Biden's granddaughter was seen wearing the "Sisterhood" Air Jordan 1 Mids.