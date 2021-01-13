There are more Off-White x Nike/Air Jordan sneaker collaborations on the way, as confirmed by Virgil Abloh himself through his public---domain.com website yesterday. The interactive webpage was designed to mirror the look of Abloh's computer screen, giving users access to various catalogs including previously unseen sneaker samples but also provided a glimpse of what's in the works between the duo.

While images of the forthcoming releases have yet to be revealed, the site shared pixelated images of seven pairs labeled as "ACTUALLY PENDING." The shoes suspected to be in the mix include the long-awaited Futura x Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows, tennis legend Serena Williams' Off-White x Nike Court Flare 2 PEs, the "Canary Yellow" Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High and lastly, two gold Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low styles reportedly dropping in July to coincide with the opening of Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibit stop at ICA Boston.

There's currently no official release information available for the latest wave of Off-White x Nike/Air Jordan collabs, but the pairs are expected to release soon. Scroll through for a rundown of the pairs you need to keep an eye out for.