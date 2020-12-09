London-based sneaker store Presentedby have just announced that they will be expanding with a new premium sneaker and streetwear consignment boutique in Level Shoes, situated in The Dubai Mall.

Since opening their doors in 2017, Presentedby's central London boutique fast became a hub for streetwear and sub-cultural style, attracting sneaker and streetwear obsessives and some of the biggest names in the music, sport and art.





Just like Presenteby's London store, the imprint will be offering the best range in highly coveted and limited-edition sneakers and streetwear; including the likes of Yeezy, Supreme and Nike, as well as some of the most iconic collaborations of the decade like Jordan x Dior, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Nike x Off-White, and Stussy x Dior.



Working in partnership with the Chalhoub Group and closely with award-winning architecture practice External Reference, the space has been designed with references to the local regions’ surreal and contemporary designs, features cutting-edge 3D printing technology.



The experiential space will be wrapped in a 3D printed lattice structure and feature cutting-edge interactive projections on the floor and walls, with experience capsule displaying a collection of the most exclusive trainers with an accompanying holographic show.

The space will fuse the DNA of Presentedby, Level Shoes and Dubai, combining technology, fashion, urban culture, and design to create a unique physical retail experience for streetwear enthusiasts visiting the store.

Get a closer look at the new space in The Dubai Mall below and head to the Presentedby website and Instagram for more information.