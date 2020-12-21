Adidas released its ZX 500 running shoe in 1984. From that moment on, the company's ZX models defined performance, innovation, and radical design for the rest of the decade. Due to those traits, the ZX line quickly became a favorite of long-distance runners and marathon ravers alike—the perfect shoes for dynamos that kept going all day and night, even when all others had tired.
Recently, Adidas updated that legacy once again, releasing the new ZX 2K Boost in August of this year. Now featuring the company's Boost midsole, the ZX 2K Boost lifestyle runner takes the high-tech heritage of the iconic ZX line into a new era of expertly engineered comfort. With a wide spectrum of colorways available this holiday season, it's easier than ever to find the right ZX 2K Boost to give as a gift or to keep for yourself.
Men's Cloud White / Grey One / Collegiate Navy
PRICE: $150
Here, a subtle colorway with a few striking graphic elements enhances the ZX 2K Boost’s sleek silhouette. In a palette of light grey and cloud white, with collegiate navy accents announcing "ADIDAS" in caps, this model exemplifies the elegance of the ZX line's latest iteration.
Men's Core Black / Core Black / Cloud White
PRICE: $150
For sophisticated dressers, you can't go wrong with an all-black everything colorway offset by red ticker tape detailing reading "ADIDAS." This dark, tonal design elevates a comfortable lifestyle runner into an eye-catching but wearable statement sneaker. And, of course, the pillowy Boost midsole will keep your feet feeling fresh all day, no matter what you're up to.
Men's Grey One / Silver Metallic / Solar Red
PRICE: $150
Yes, the gleaming silver detailing here looks dope, but don't forget that this shoe is also second-to-none in cutting edge comfort. Highlighted by a solar red zig-zag radiating through the semi-translucent heel cage of the super-cushy Boost midsole, the emerging technology embedded within this shoe really shines.
Women's Core Black / Core Black / Cloud White
PRICE: $150
This ZX 2K's black-on-black upper subdues the look of its high-tech TBU embellishments, while a bright pop of bubblegum pink around the heel cage highlights the stability of the shoe's bouncy Boost midsole. With accent colors in cloud white, rose red, and vibrant lavender, every step you take in this lifestyle runner will look fresh and feel comfortable.
Women's Semi Solar Red / Blue Oxide / Hyper Pop
PRICE: $150
When your shoes are comfortable enough to wear all day, you're going to want a colorway you won't get bored of looking at, something a little shocking, but also sensible enough to rotate in on the regular. This one does it all. Here, the pink-to-white gradient along the upper gives this shoe a little burst of visual energy, while the black detailing on the lace loops, box branding, and wrapped Boost midsole show that you're serious about comfort and control.
Women's Crystal White / True Pink / Matte Silver
PRICE: $150
With a light pink gradient midsole and a rich blue pull tab at the ankle, this colorway is soft but intriguing, beckoning buyers to slip into its easy-wearing Boost construction to experience next-level comfort.
Women's Cloud White / Silver Metallic / Hazy Rose
PRICE: $150
The ZX 2K Boost features futuristic technology, so it's only appropriate that this colorway pay homage to real life space explorers with a colorway inspired by NASA's Artemis mission, which plans to put the first woman on the moon by 2024. While you might have to wait at least that long to feel the weightlessness of an actual lunar landing, you can get a similar sensation much closer to home by stepping into this shoe's comfortable Boost midsole.