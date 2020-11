Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. Hot Ones host Sean Evans discusses his love for sneakers, his Reebok collaboration, how growing up in Chicago affected his view on sneakers and Air Jordans, and why he has a disdain for sneaker media.

