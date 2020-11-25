If Levi's and New Balance's recent 327 collaboration wasn't enough for you, there's good news coming your way.

Shown here is the denim company's version of the New Balance 992, a model that debuted in 2006 but garnered a lot of attention recently due largely to the abundance of collaborative styles that dropped this past year. Similar to the duo's previous collab, Levi's is using grey denim for the 992, which serves as the base for the upper and is paired with premium suede overlays in varying tones of grey. Additional details include Levi's signature red tag stitched next to the "N" branding on the sides while a two-toned midsole appears underneath.

Levi's collaborative efforts with New Balance started in April after they had dropped a special iteration of the 1300 silhouette, which continued with this past month's Levi's x New Balance 327 collab, and the 992 expected to be the third shoe from the partnership.

As of now, neither brand has confirmed the release details surrounding this Levi's x New Balance 992 collab.