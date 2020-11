The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys host Derek Curry, owner of the sneaker boutique, Sneaker Politics. Curry shares the story of how he became the head of an empire and the people that helped him get there. They talk about how he ended up in the army, the way he met his long time friend and mentor Deon Point, and the multiple collaborations he has had with big sneaker names like Nike, Reebok, and more.