The Nike SB Dunk Low "Chunky Dunky" created in collaboration with Ben & Jerry's was one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of this year. Although many people came up empty-handed thanks to its limited launch, the ice cream company is giving fans another chance at acquiring the coveted collab, but this time for free.

It's not just any pair either. Rapper and activist Killer Mike of Run The Jewels has donated his personal pair for Ben & Jerry’s "Pledge to Vote" sweepstakes. To enter, all you need to do is pledge to vote in this year's U.S. presidential election between Oct. 11 through Oct. 25, and you'll be entered to win Killer Mike's pair in a men's size 13, along with a Run The Jewels hoodie and a bundle of all four of the group's albums. Topping things off, Ben and Jerry's will also be providing the winner with a one-year supply of ice cream.

Readers interested in entering the "Pledge to Vote" giveaway can pledge to vote in this year's presidential election at www.action.benjerry.com/rtjsweeps between now until Oct. 25.